A woman from Kayole in Nairobi reportedly killed her two children on Saturday night after an argument with her mother.

Winfred Nduku, 24, is said to have been infuriated after her mother asked her to prepare dinner for her kids who had slept hungry, Citizen TV reports.

According to reports, Ms Nduku returned home at about 7 pm and was on her phone, which forced her mother to ask why she was yet to prepare supper for the children aged 7 and 2 years.

Enraged, the young mother of two who sells shoes at Gikomba market reportedly dashed into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and started stabbing the children.

After stabbing the children, Ms Nduku allegedly attempted to stab her mother, Josephine Wambua, but was overpowered and thrown out of the house. The suspect also attempted to kill herself with the same knife, with her mother saying her daughter stabbed herself in the stomach.

The kids were rushed to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect’s mother told police that her daughter had been threatening to kill the children before the incident.

Nairobi Police commander Philip Ndolo said Nduku was admitted to Mama Lucy Hospital for treatment and will face criminal charges once discharged.