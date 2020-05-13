Reverend Kathy Kiuna recently recalled the genesis of her fairy tale love story with Allan Kiuna, revealing the reason why she agreed to settle down with the Jubilee Christian Church Bishop.

Speaking during a live Instagram session with comedian MC Jessy, Kathy said Allan’s focus and vision won her over. She noted that Bishop Kiuna was a straight shooter even though he was broke.

“Ata kama huna(pesa) mtu hujiongelelea. Bishop hakuwa nazo lakini alipata nguvu akakuja akaniambia, ‘I want you to be my wife’.”

After turning him down the first time, Rev Kathy finally came around and fell head over heels with him.

“Actually when he took me on a date he told me, ‘I’m not playing games, I’m looking for a wife’. I looked at him and said ‘yes’. Because he knew where he was going and he had a vision,” she narrated.

Rev Kiuna added that after introducing Allan to her family, they all fell in love with him and approved of their relationship.

The JCC Worship leader also recounted how Kiuna brought malnourished goats to her home as dowry and her father had to switch them for healthier ones.

“When we remember that day, we roll on the floor with laughter till now,” she said.

The famous Kiunas met in the ’90s when Allan was serving in the Faith Evangelistic Ministry and Kathy was a singer at the ministry.

“I saw Kathy and suddenly something was stirred up on my inside,” Allan recalled in a past interview.

“Immediately I saw her, there and then, I knew this was my life partner. I knew that she was the right woman for me and the fact that we became very good friends made it easy for me. Moreover, when my spiritual authority Rev. Teresia Wairimu saw her, she approved of her,” said Bishop Kiuna.