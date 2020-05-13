Police in Kakamega County have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in a domestic quarrel over his phone.

Boniface Monde Namwacha, 65, is said to have returned to his home in Sikuvale Village, Navakholo Constituency while drunk on Monday night.

K24 TV reported on Tuesday that the suspect allegedly started beating up his wife, 56-year-old Elizabeth Naswa, claiming that she had confiscated his phone because she was suspecting he was cheating on her.

Mr Monde is alleged to have beaten up his wife to death.

Police arrived at the scene Monday night and took the deceased to Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue and arrested the suspect.

Neighbours said the couple was constantly embroiled in marital disputes, with cheating allegations being the main cause of their conflicts.

The suspect is being held at Navakholo Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.