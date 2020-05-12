Media personality Joey Muthengi is the latest public figure to lose a social media account to a hacker.

The Capital FM presenter posted one last time on her popular Instagram account warning her thousands of followers that the account had been compromised.

“Hey friends, it appears my account has been compromised/hacked. Please do not agree to any seemingly lucrative deals on my behalf. I will open a new account soon. I hope you will follow me there. All the hugs,” posted Joey Muthengi.

In another post, Joey Muthengi directly addressed the hacker telling them that they can have the account.

She also stated that she wouldn’t pay a bribe to have the account back.

“Whoever you are, you won. I hope this helps you sleep at night. Take the account, I pray it brings you Coro… I mean… happiness. I will not ever pay a bribe for that which is mine… not in this lifetime,” she declared.

The account has since been deactivated.

Joey joins the likes of Shaffie Weru, Pierra Makena, Anerlisa Muigai, Jimmy Gait, and Vera Sidika, who have fallen victim to hacking.