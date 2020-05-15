Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has come out to address reports that he was airlifted from Bomet on a helicopter Wednesday morning and dropped at State House for a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Wednesday, a photo was shared widely on Twitter showing a chopper believed to have been sent by the President to pick the anti-DP Ruto politician, with speculations rife that Isaac was all set for a role in Uhuru’s political realignment.

But in a statement through his Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party, Ruto confirmed flying to Nairobi but not to State House.

“My attention has been drawn to claims circulating in the social media that I was picked Wednesday by a chopper from my Tumoi residence in Bomet County and flown to State House Nairobi.

“I wish to clarify that I indeed flew to Nairobi from Bomet with my wife who is in the essential service sector and who was required for an official engagement by her employer in Nairobi,” said Ruto.

He added: “I am surprised by the speculation and stories flying back and forth on social media linking my travel to the political realignments in the country.”

Ruto added that it is not unusual for him to use helicopters and “People should not read too much into this”.

But in a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, Ruto’s aide Kiprotich Samoei said Chama Cha Mashinani Party was working on a political deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the post-election coalition deal with Jubilee could be ready as soon as next week.

“The Party Leader Hon Isaac Rutto met with the President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and agreed in principle that the two parties work together in the interest of peace, cohesion and development in the country,” said Samoei.

CCM Chairman Mohammed Guleid added: “The pact will be deposited with the registrar of political parties for formal signing soon.”