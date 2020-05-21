British actor Idris Elba is set to host a virtual cross-continent concert to commemorate the African Day alongside a host of African music stars.

The Africa Day Benefit Concert at home also aims to raise funds towards the health and nutritional needs of families most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa.

The 2-hour concert will be live on YouTube courtesy of MTV Base Africa on Monday 25 May.

The star-studded line-up includes Grammy-award winning Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo, Kenya’s Afro-pop group Sauti Sol, South African stars Sho Madjozi, AKA and Nasty C, Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Teniola Apata.

Others include StoneBwoy & M.anifest from Ghana, Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, and Congolese star Fally Ipupa.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated concert, Idris, who recovered from the virus in March, said: “Taking a moment to shine a light on African arts to benefit the African homeland and its people.

He added: “A continent of this size should find a way to dig deep and stand up for one another at a time like this. It’s important for the future and history will not forget.”