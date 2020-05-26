I have found out that we don’t have to create complex stuff to impress our viewers.

**************

Certainly. I am a fashion and lifestyle content creator, and I can do my work from anywhere, including during this season when there are restrictions on movement. Moreover, I shoot, edit and produce my content all by myself.

Tell us about your life before Covid-19

Before, I encountered many opportunities to travel and attended many events and parties, so my content was more diverse.

I also spent a lot of my time doing photo shoots, recording videos, editing them or meeting clients.

As part of my job, I collaborate with various corporates and brands in trying their products out and then featuring them on my YouTube channel.

But now I have had to quickly learn to do all this within the confines of my two bedroom house.

How has all that changed?

My days are now slower. I wake up, have breakfast and plan my shoots, if I have any, or go through my e-mails.

If I don’t have any outdoor activities planned, I usually spend the day trying out new recipes. I’m currently obsessed with baking.

How have the containment measures affected your work?

More than ever before, I am realising how important content creators are. We all are trying to keep everyone entertained even as we handle the pandemic.

I am still focusing on the same content – fashion, beauty, food and travel. However, during this time, I am not only sharing my experiences but also trying to offer hope and to encourage my community to stay positive no matter what.

For instance, I have been posting some videos on Instagram, sharing some fashion tips that we could try out once we get back to our normal routines.

In other words, I am not wallowing in the discomforts brought by the pandemic. Rather, I am thinking about what we will do once it is safe to interact with each other.

Are your videos getting more views? Is there pressure to create more content?

Yes, I am getting more traffic onto my pages, but I am more impressed by the fact that my viewership is growing consistently.

Normally, it takes about one week to observe change on the growth curve. But now that most people are at home, the graph looks quite good.

That said, I am not pushing myself too hard. The last thing I want is to experience burnout just before the pandemic is brought under control.

Is there anything new you’ve discovered about your followers or yourself?

I have found out that my followers enjoy seeing me in my organic state – in my house, with no makeup, wearing pyjamas and eating simple dishes.

Yes, but not too much. I still have jobs coming in, even though many projects have been put on hold. I know I will still have a job when all this is over, and I consider this a huge blessing.

*******************************

FOI WAMBUI – Edutainment

Are you still creating content?

Yes, I am.

How has Covid-19 disrupted your life as a content creator?

Well, I have a team that assists me in filming videos from home. However, following the government’s directive on social gatherings and social distance, the crew can no longer come to my house, so I have gone back to shooting and editing videos by myself. I am enjoying it!

I also used to do skits that involved other people playing different characters, but now I have had to play all the characters, or make content that does not require additional actors.

What were your days like before the pandemic?

I was pretty active because I had many responsibilities. I had days that were specifically set for shooting content for my channel.

All the other weekdays were dedicated to my acting career, so I would be on set shooting Andakava, a series that airs on Maisha Magic.

On some days, I would squeeze time to meet my friends, and on weekends I would be on Switch TV hosting an entertainment show.

Let’s just say that the pandemic has slowed everything down.

How would you describe the last 60 days with regards to content creation?

It has been a very interesting time. There are days when I get motivated to create content, and others when I hit a slump.

This is because I get inspired mostly by interacting with other people. Now, I am learning to draw inspiration from within.

Is your channel getting more hits? Is there pressure to create more content?