The government has subsidised the cost of coronavirus testing for restaurant and bar operators.

Tourism CS Najib Balala announced Monday that the cost of testing for businesses has been reduced from Sh4,000 to Sh1,000.

“The government has subsidised to remove the cost on the business and there will also be no charges for the compliance permit or for inspection,” he said, adding that certificates of compliance will be processed within 24 hours.

At the same time, Balala said protocols for hoteliers and other players in the hospitality industry will be released next week. He reiterated that it is the responsibility of every restaurant to access the protocols set by the Ministry of Health.

The CS said Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers and its affiliate the Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) have agreed to have a Standard operating procedure for every establishment given access to the outlined protocols.

“Every establishment will establish its Standard operating procedure based on the protocols and staff must adhere to the protocols,” Balala added.

The CS was categorical that lodgings have not been given clearance even as the government seeks ways of opening the accommodation sector.