Away from his efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Mombasa, Governor Hassan Joho is said to be working on something big for the local music industry.

Over the weekend, the governor was pictured in the gym with friends among them KTN showbiz presenter Jamal Gaddafi. The ‘Sultan of Mombasa’ was also seen hanging out with some local musicians in the wake of reports that he is putting up a State of the art recording studio.

Two months ago, he also held a meeting with Mombasa-based artistes as he urged them to unite and work together.

Jamal, who is close to Joho, gave a hint of what the Mombasa governor is planning.

“The truth is that Joho is looking for a long-lasting solution for artistes and putting into place structures that will help musicians grow their art is one of the top priorities,” he said.

The media personality added: “I can’t say much now but the truth is that something major is coming up in that line. He will be confirming after, I think, this pandemic is over.”

