A couple that welcomed quadruplets in Kilifi County has received a house from Governor Amason Kingi.

Kombe Charo Kazungu and his wife Mishi Kitsao became parents of seven children on March 17, 2020 after welcoming the four girls. Kitsao delivered the babies at her Kaloleni home and was rushed to Mariakani Sub-County Hospital, where the babies were found to be underweight and were immediately referred to the Kilifi County Hospital.

The baby girls weighed 1.29kg, 1.01kg, 0.97kg and 0.93 kg and were admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) for more than a month.

A nurse in charge of the HDU, Mwanavua Boga, discovered that the had been living in deplorable conditions after their house was destroyed by flash floods in December 2019. This meant she couldn’t be discharged before a solution was found.

On April 19, 2020, Kilifi governor promised to build a new house for the couple. Mr Kingi finally fulfilled his pledge last week when he handed over keys to a new house to the couple.

“We have also provided Kombe’s family with essential products and we will continue to closely monitor the quadruplets as we engage the parents in a sustainable income-generating activity.

“We wish the family, especially the newborn babies, good health and that the family resumes normalcy in the shortest time possible,” Kingi said.

Mwanavua, who accompanied the couple and their babies to their new house, said the county gender department would make regular visits to ensure that the newborns were safe.

“We will do everything possible to ensure the mother and the babies are well taken care of, especially at this time when the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I interacted with her during her stay at the hospital and discovered that she could not even afford to pay her hospital bills and upon further scrutiny, I also discovered that she had nowhere decent to shelter her babies,” said the nurse.

Kombe expressed his gratitude to Governor Kingi, saying his family will at least have a roof over their heads during this rainy season.

“I work as a casual labourer in Mombasa town and when I received news that my wife had delivered quadruplets I was shocked, I didn’t know what to do since I could not afford to take care of them in addition to the other three children I already had,” he said.

The father of seven said he would use the money he had received from the governor to start a business to sustain his family.