It appears Mike Sonko has a particular liking for Tanasha Donna. This is according to social media users who teased the Nairobi governor after he left telling comments on pictures of the songbird.
Ms Donna on Wednesday posted on Instagram two photos, dressed in a chic all-blue outfit, that caught the eye of the Nairobi city boss.
On one photo, Sonko dropped a Bomb emoji(💣 ), perhaps an indicator that Tanasha had blown his mind or his world apart.
In the second picture, the governor left a Hundred Points emoji(💯), perhaps an indicator that Tanasha gets a perfect score in his fisi marking scheme.
Naturally, the ever-excitable Kenyans on social media jumped on the opportunity to make light of Sonko’s Instagram activity on Tanasha’s profile.
When the teasing got too much, the governor wrote: “Manze acheni mbaya mbaya..”
In the second post, ‘Sonko Mahennessy’ defended himself saying he likes music. “Hata mi pia huskiza mziki bana acheni za ovyo 😂”
Here are the photos that made Sonko risk it all and some of the wild reactions from netizens: