Five people from one family in Old Town, Mombasa went into hiding after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The five are among those who were recently tested during the mass testing drive in the county. They are said to have fled with the rest of the family after getting their results.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho said a search for the family is ongoing and they will face the law when found.

“Instead of these five who were tested positive coming to our facilities to get help they chose to run away. This is unheard of yet we have a government and the county government at their disposal to assist them,” said Joho.

“Covid-19 is not a curse, it is not a shame. It is not a criminal offense to get Covid-19 but the unfortunate bit about this disease is that it spreads in an unseen manner and becomes fatal when uncontrolled,” added the governor.

According to reports, the five have sought refuge at a relative’s place posing a threat to the unsuspecting family members.

Joho pleaded with Mombasa residents to take charge by protecting themselves and seeking help from the hospital when confirmed that they have the virus.