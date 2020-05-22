Two former employees of anti-graft watchdog, EACC, have been charged with receiving bribes from a traffic police officer under investigation for bribery allegations.

Richard Pkemei Topila and Kipyegon Kosgei allegedly requested and received Sh 110,120 from George Manyala.

In the first count, Topila, while working at the Ethics and Corruption Commission(EACC) as a driver, allegedly requested a financial advantage of Sh 110, 000 from the officer.

Topilla allegedly said he would assist in the termination of bribery investigations at the commission against Mr Manyala.

The court also heard that he also intended to assist in the termination of investigations against other traffic officers attached to King’eero police station in Kabete Constituency, Kiambu County.

In the second count, both Topilla and Kipyegon Kosgei, a former EACC investigator, were charged with receiving Sh60,000 bribe from Manyala. The suspects received the bribe on April 17, 2018.

In another count, the duo is accused of receiving Sh50,120 from Manyala on April 20, 2018.

Appearing before Milimani chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Thursday, they denied all the charges and sought to be released on bail.

Ogoti released the accused on a Sh150, 000 cash bail each with an alternative of Sh300, 000 bond each. The matter will be mentioned on June 4.

Topila and Kipyegon were sacked from the commission in June 2019 after investigations established they engaged in corruption.