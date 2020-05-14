A patient from Itembe in Bomet County, who was on May 4 admitted to Longisa County Referral Hospital for diabetes, tested positive for COVID-19 after he had died.

Ernest Kosgei, 55, had travelled from Nairobi on May 4 but died the following day at around 1 pm. Samples from his body were taken to KEMRI-Kisumu where COVID-19 tests turned out positive.

Consequently, Health officials in Bomet on Wednesday, May 13, traced Kosgei’s contact.

Led by Public Health Officer Micah Koech, and Disease Surveillance Coordinator for Central Bomet Eric Mitei, the officials traced 16 people from Kagawet Village — all of them related to Kosgei —and placed them under mandatory quarantine at the Kaplong Girls High School.

Kosgei’s cousin, identified only as Geoffrey, who took Kosgei to hospital on May 4 was yet to be traced as of Wednesday.

The matter comes a day after the Ministry of Health announced that Kenyan hospitals will soon be required to test all admitted patients and those seeking admission.