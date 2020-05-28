Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has vowed to expose the criminal elements within his ministry.

During the daily Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, CS Kagwe admitted that a few unscrupulous public officials within his ministry have been engaging in criminal dealings at the expense of public good.

He blamed these “bad apples” for recent reports of corruption at Afya House as well as misappropriation of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“This building has got its fair share of criminals. Like any other marketplace, there are a few mad cases in here. And we will unearth them. As we move on, we will unearth them,” he said.

“These are public officers who will call a businessman and tell them that they have got an order which they can help get him with a fake tender, and that fake tender might even have a Ministry of Health logo because some criminal in here has given it out.”

Kagwe added: “Just like any other ministry, we have got our challenges here; the only difference is that we’re willing to own them up and face them head on.”

The CS said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is currently investigating cases and action will be taken against those found guilty.

At the same time, Mutahi Kagwe commended the honest officials at Afya House who go about their work diligently, especially during this coronavirus period.

“This building called Afya House has some very good people; it has got some very committed people; people who work day and night; people who work so hard in such difficult circumstances,” he stated.