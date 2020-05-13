Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a suspect in the murder of 62-year-old radio journalist Mohammed Hassan Marjan.

The DCI said they positively identified the 14-year-old suspect after analysis of IC3 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footages.

The juvenile was in a group of four others who accosted the Pamoja FM Radio journalist as he walked home from work at 4 am on Monday last week.

The suspects then violently robbed Mr Hassan and stabbed him on the left side of the chest killing him on the spot.

The journalist’s body was found lying on the road at Makina near Kibera Law Courts in the wee hours of 4th May 2020.

After the attack, irate members of the public conducted a manhunt and subjected one suspect to mob injustice.

Detectives are still pursuing the other three suspects and a woman believed to have been hiding the criminals in her house.

The arrest comes less than a week after another teenager, Juma Hussein Mohammed, was arrested in connection to the journalist’s murder.

The 19-year-old was arraigned Monday, with the Milimani courts allowing police to hold Mohammed for nine days as investigations into the murder continue.

Mohammed was also yet to record a statement. Police added that he had not been taken for mental assessment.