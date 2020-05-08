Because he has never been one to follow rules or be told what to do, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has hit back at Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang over his online revision classes.

The PS on Thursday warned that anybody who has been teaching students without being qualified is undertaking an illegality.

“…and so is anyone circulating e-learning information that is not approved by KICD,” Kipsang said during the National Assembly Education Committee sittings.

But Babu Owino, who made headlines last week when he made light work of high school Mathematics, has vowed to proceed with the online KCSE revision classes.

The firebrand lawmaker slammed Belio Kipsang saying he was being ignorant.

Babu also said he will take KCSE candidates through Chemistry revision from 2 pm today.

“The Principal Secretary Education Belio Kipsang is BUSKING IN THE GLORY OF HIS IGNORANCE by banning our lesson. We will PROCEED with our KCSE CHEMISTRY REVISION tomorrow at 2 pm. Stay tuned on my Facebook,” posted Babu.

The ministry is unable to give the lessons to our kids and yet here they are yapping and showing us teeth for nothing, go ahead our son are enjoying your lessons. — Nelson Namonywa (@nellobando) May 7, 2020

This arrogance is too much. We cannot live in a confused world. Play your job as a parliamentarian, leave the education ministry to do its job. I hope soon you will be a guard if you believe you can do all jobs. — Mutua Boniface (@Boniface11Mutua) May 7, 2020

Why is this government sabotaging voluntary work while they have failed 1st sonko sanitation booth now your voluntary tutoring its time we choose next govt wisely — Allan Njenga (@Allannjenga13) May 7, 2020

Mathematics can be taught by anyone because the rules never change….one plus one will always be equal to 2. For chemistry please leave it for experienced teachers…you might end up misleading students with old and outdated concepts. — Dr. Wainaina Wamashukuru (@dr_wainaina) May 7, 2020

Kwani ulikuwa unatumia bundles yake..akwende huko — Benard Omolo (@OmoloBenard) May 7, 2020

As a mathematician, I liked your maths lesson. Keep it up. — Jared_nyamwaro (@Jarednyamwaro2) May 7, 2020