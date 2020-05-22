Anerlisa Muigai took to Instagram to post an emotional tribute to her late sister on her posthumous birthday.

Tecra Wangari, the last-born daughter of Keroche Breweries owners Mr. Joseph Muigai Karanja (Chairman) and Mrs. Tabitha Karanja (Chief Executive Officer) would have turned 30 Thursday, May 21.

Days after she was laid to rest, her sister Anerlisa took to Instagram to pay tribute and celebrate her birthday posthumously.

The NERO Company CEO also shared lovely pictures of Tecra in her element and described her as a powerhouse and a genius.

One photo shows Tecra, who was the Strategy and Innovations Director at Keroche Breweries, smiling happily.

In the caption to the post, Anerlisa wished “angel” Tecra a happy birthday, adding that “God must been happy” to have her in heaven.

“Happy ” 30th” Birthday Angel Tecra. God Must Be Happy To Have You In Heaven 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️. We Miss You So Much ❤❤❤❤” she wrote.

In a subsequent post, Anerlisa wrote: “This was so Tecra, she would enter a room, and everyone would be quiet to listen to her. #PowerHouse #Genius. Happy Birthday ❤”

While announcing her untimely death, Tecra’s family said she was a dynamic, creative and empathetic leader who touched many lives. She was also an iconic, transformational thinker, intellectual and a brilliant philosopher.

Tecra was also lauded for being passionate about her country Kenya and its people, and always advocating for equal opportunities for everyone.