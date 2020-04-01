Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is facing impeachment as a member of the county assembly prepares to seek her removal from office.

Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui is said to be readying the impeachment motion on grounds of gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Wangui alleges that Waiguru deliberately refused, failed and/or neglected to make a state-of-county address during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. This, he argued, amounts to a gross violation of the Constitution and the County Government Act.

The ward rep also claimed that Waiguru undermined the county assembly’s authority. Wangui pointed out that MCAs were mandated with the legislation, oversight and approving county policies and visions on development and management of the county government’s infrastructure and institution, something he alleges Waiguru failed to respect.

“That the governor’s failure to comply with Section 30 (2) (f), (j) and (k) of the County Government Act 2012 not only undermines the power and the authority of the county assembly to offer oversight and approve various developmental plans, but also greatly clogs the wheels of Wanjiku-oriented development in Kirinyaga County,” the motion reads in part.

The MCA further alleges that the governor awarded tenders irregularly, including an evaluation report for proposed upgrading of Kagumo market that was prepared on December 20, 2018.

According to Wangui, the tender was awarded to Joames Investment Limited but without following the due process.

“The tender was unilaterally undertaken by Master Rock Construction Company whose bid was non- responsive thereby violating the Constitution and the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act, 2015 and the regulations therein,” the motion reads.

The MCA also highlighted a tender to procure Waiguru’s vehicle at a cost of Ksh15 million that was allegedly irregularly awarded despite the same having been procured during the previous County regime of Joseph Ndathi.

“(This) action amounts to imprudent use of public resources, and in furtherance of the corrupt practices,” Wangui said.

The notice of the motion was signed by the county assembly speaker on Monday evening awaiting the official filing.

Reportedly, all the MCAs have signed the motion, bar one.