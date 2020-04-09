Bongo sensation Ali Kiba has broken his music hiatus with a surprise track starring Hamisa Mobetto.

Dubbed ‘Dodo’, Ali Kiba released the song’s video on YouTube Wednesday. It captures Hamisa acting as Ali Kiba’s bride.

Ali Kiba explains that: “Dodo means a well rippen Mango, but in the song it reflects a very beautiful woman, well raised by her parents and ready for marriage.”

‘Dodo’ was produced by Yogo beats assisted by Tommyflavour and @kennytheguitar. The video was shot n Zanzibar by director Rockshottz.

Check out ‘Dodo’ below. Rating 7/10.