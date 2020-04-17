Controversial musician Willy Paul appears to have had it up to here with his equally controversial colleague in the music industry, Ringtone Apoko.

For months, if not years, Ringtone has been on Willy Paul’s case accusing him of leading an ungodly lifestyle unfit for a gospel singer. While Willy Paul has since crossed over to the secular scene, Ringtone has once again called out the hitmaker following his new release with Nadia Mukami.

Dubbed ‘Nikune’, the collab is as ungodly as they come with Willy Paul and Nadia Mukami delivering a lust-filled salacious performance.

Taking to social media, Ringtone blasted both singers and more so Willy Paul, accusing him of ‘Ukunaji’ and immoral behaviour.

“Leo nataka niseme I’m very disappointed. Yaani nimekasirika na kijana mmoja ambaye alikuwa anajifanya ni kijana wa Yesu ambaye anaitwa Willy Paul, Willypozze. Willy Paul unaimba na Nadia Mukami kitu gani hio? Unataka kukuna wasichana ukunwe. Willy Paul kukunwa unamaanisha nini kwa sababu wewe ulikuwa mtu wa kuwekelea watu mikono na sahii unaingiza wasichana mikono. It’s a shame. Nadia Mukami we are very disappointed wewe pia unataka kukunwa, unataka Willy Paul akukune jamani. Mungu awasamehe Willy Paul na Nadia Mukami,” said Ringtone in a video.

In a foul-mouthed rebuttal, Willy Paul hurled insults at Ringtone and told him to desist fro attacking Nadia.

“MATAKO WEWE RINGTONE THE FACT THAT NIMETULIA ISIFANYE UONE KAMA MIMI NI UR FELLOW WOMAN!!! BLOODY NA UACHANE NA NADIA MUKAMI.. TOA WIMBO YAKO TUONE SHENZI, #NIKUNE IS A HIT AND UR LIFE IS A MISSSSS!!” wrote Willy Paul.

Here’s a video of Ringtone blasting Willy Paul and Nadia Mukami.