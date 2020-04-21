The deceased Congolese musician Kasongo wa Kanema, who died last week Tuesday, will be laid to rest later this week.

A close friend of the family, Longwa Disco, said the singer’s kin had agreed to bury Kasongo wa Kanema at the Lang’ata cemetery in Nairobi on Friday.

“The family will give details of the funeral arrangements in due course to enable his fans and other well-wishers contribute towards his send-off,” said the son of Longwa Didos, the former Super Mazembe band leader who died in 2000.

The deceased’s children, Morris and Chantal, are in charge of the funeral arrangements at his NHC residence in Langata.

At the same time, Australian-based Kenyan musician Okello Jose said they would dedicate a show to their fallen counterpart in Brisbane, Australia this coming weekend.

Kasongo was part of a group of Congolese rhumba musicians who relocated to Kenya in the early 1970s. He had been battling diabetes and hypertension and had suffered a stroke a few years ago.