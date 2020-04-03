Residents of Oljorai in Gilgil watched in horror two men fought each other to death over a woman.

According to witness accounts, the two married men were both seeing the woman secretly but neither knew about the other. On Wednesday morning, however, one of the men found the other having breakfast in the woman’s house.

“The two went for each other using pangas inflicting deep wounds as members of the public screamed for help,” said Alex Kirchir, a witness.

Kirchir said the men, who were cattle traders aged over 40 years, were bleeding profusely before they collapsed on each other. One of the men sustained a deep cut on his neck and died on the spot while the other was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby health centre.

Gilgil sub county commissioner Ndambuki Mutheki termed the incident as odd adding that the investigating officers were looking for the woman at the centre of the love triangle.

“We had an incident in which two men attacked and killed each other over a woman in Oljorai area and the bodies have since been collected,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing.