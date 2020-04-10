Here are some of today’s top stories.

North Korea has no confirmed coronavirus cases, WHO says: Live updates – CNN New Zealand reported its fourth straight day of decreases in new cases today, according to a government statement. There were just 29 new cases of the coronavirus reported in New Zealand today, which is half way through its month-long lockdown. New Zealand includes both confirmed and suspected cases in its count.

Former acting Navy secretary’s trip to Guam, which led to his resignation, cost almost a quarter of a million dollars The recently resigned acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s Monday trip to Guam where he addressed the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and slammed their former commander, cost the Defense Department an estimated $243,000, according to a Navy official.

What it’s like inside a Hong Kong coronavirus quarantine camp In Hong Kong, government-run quarantine facilities house people who may have been exposed to Covid-19 — even if they show no symptoms

Fact check: Trump offers two dangerous falsehoods in a largely straightforward briefing Over the past few weeks, President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefings have become a daily occurrence at the White House. They’ve also become regular venues for falsehoods, misleading information, revisionist history and outright lies.

Sanders had multiple conversations with Obama ahead of decision to end campaign Former President Barack Obama played an active, albeit private, role in the Democratic presidential primary that effectively ended on Wednesday when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race.

Australian police seize black box from cruise ship linked to coronavirus outbreak Australian police boarded the Ruby Princess cruise ship Wednesday night to gather evidence for an investigation into how thousands of passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney last month resulting in a spike of coronavirus cases.

Ellen DeGeneres sparks backlash after joking that self-quarantine is like ‘being in jail’ One of Ellen DeGeneres’ jokes backfired this week after some people called her out for comparing self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic to “being in jail.”

Step inside Drake’s extravagant Toronto mansion Written by Oscar Holland, CNN A one-ton bed, a two-story closet and a 4,000-pound bathtub carved from a single slab of black marble — Drake’s Toronto mansion is a case study in extravagance. Then, of course, there’s the NBA regulation-size basketball court, the recording studio and an atmospheric indoor swimming pool.

Africa Live: African leaders back WHO head against Trump attacks – BBC News Residents of Abule Ado, in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, have been hit hard by the ongoing lockdown after their houses were destroyed in an explosion in March, caused by a lorry hitting some gas cylinders. The homeless people have had to sleep outside or in crowded houses disregarding advice from the World Health Organization on social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

NHS: Premier League players’ initiative to generate & distribute funds Premier League players have launched a “collective initiative” to help generate funds for the National Health Service and distribute them “where they are needed most”. The initiative – named #PlayersTogether – has been set up to “help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus updates: Australian police seize cruise ship black box – BBC News Singapore has long been somewhat of “poster boy” for keeping the virus in check. Numbers were low and so were the daily increases. On Wednesday though, the city state registered its highest daily increase since the outbreak began. There were 142 new positive tests – many in foreign worker dormitories – bringing the total to more than 1,600.

Saudi coalition announces Yemen ceasefire A Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen has declared a ceasefire, according to officials. Sources told the BBC the ceasefire will come into effect on Thursday in support of UN efforts to end the five-year-old war. The coalition, backed by Western military powers, has been fighting against Houthi forces aligned to Iran since March 2015.

Turkey’s unique hand-sanitising method As commercial hand sanitisers run dry in the US and Europe, people in Turkey are turning to a traditional, aromatic fragrance that has taken on a whole new relevance amid the coronavirus pandemic: kolonya. Meaning “cologne”, kolonya has been a treasured symbol of Turkish hospitality and health since the Ottoman Empire, and it’s often described as Turkey’s national scent.

Disney Plus racks up 50m subscribers in five months Disney’s new video streaming service has hit more than 50 million subscribers since its launch five months ago. When Disney Plus last announced viewing figures in February it had reached 26.5 million subscribers. Since then, this has almost doubled as more people are online and stuck at home due to virus clampdowns.

Google says no to Zoom Zoom, the videoconferencing software that people seem to alternately love and hate these days, is no longer allowed on Google’s workers’ laptops. This is according to BuzzFeed, which claims that Google sent an email to employees whose laptop had Zoom installed, warning them it will stop working this week.

Trump says he will look into pardoning 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic Today President Donald Trump delivered a White House briefing on the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 10,000 in the U.S.

Hilarious new meme sees how movie posters compare their *actual* plots A new meme making the rounds on Twitter highlights just how deceiving movie posters can be. While movie posters usually do a pretty solid job of establishing important characters and sharing witty taglines that give insight into the film, they don’t always reflect the important plot lines that resonate with viewers.

‘Did I already have coronavirus?’: People wonder if they previously had COVID-19, but the answer isn’t easy In the age of the coronavirus, when nothing is certain and we must plot our every move with the utmost caution, some people are wondering if they need not worry quite as much. What if, they ask, I already had COVID-19 weeks ago but didn’t realize or couldn’t confirm it?

Sony unveils its new DualSense controller with improved triggers With every new console, Sony has released a new DualShock controller to go along with it. Not this time.