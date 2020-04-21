Kenyan babe Tanasha Donna is sick of “waste men” preaching water but drinking wine.

In a rather obvious and subliminal attack on her former bedfellow Diamond Platnumz, Ms Donna took to her Instastories to rubbish a remark made by the Bongo singer on women empowerment.

Diamond was praising his new Wasafi signee, Zuchu, for attaining 100k subscribers in one week.

“Thank you for Helping @officialzuchu to set the Record of being the first New African artist to reach 100K Youtube Channel Subscribers within 7 Days…this is more than Love and it proves that Women they can if they are Empowered…on behalf of her I would like to thank you all for the Love and Major Support….(Ninayo furaha kuwajuza kuwa binti yenu @officialzuchu ameweka Rekodi ya kuwa msanii wa kwanza Africa, kupata Subscribers zaidi ya Laki moja kwenye Youtube Channel yake ndani ya Siku saba toka Kutambulishwa…..Hili ni jambo nzito na kwakweli nawapongeza na Kuwashukuru sana, kwasababu Bila nyinyi isingewezekana…. 🙏🏼)” posted Diamond.

This didn’t go down well with Tanasha, who has first-hand experience of Diamond’s perceived support for women. She called out the singer for being a wasteman and a fake.

“It makes me cringe to see wastemen preach “women empowerment.

“Fake always gets exposed eventually. Like fake bags, fake jewelry, it will last a couple of days, maybe weeks or months but eventually, everyone can see it is fake,” Tanasha blasted.