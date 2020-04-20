Starting out in life is never easy, especially for fresh graduates who complete their university education with dreams of getting a good job only to be dealt with the harsh reality check of unemployment.

This week, we feature two young people who shared their personal journeys into adulthood.

***********************************

VIVIAN KISAKA, 24, ENTREPRENEUR

My life has been full of shocks and setbacks. I expected to get a lucrative job immediately after university, to make a lot of money, buy a house, a car and to be debt-free.

I even thought I’d be married and be happy. Well, life handed me a reality check. To imagine that I have debts on nearly all mobile loan apps dampens my spirit, but isn’t life about managing your struggles?

Luckily, I don’t have to worry about paying rent and meeting other household expenses alone. I live with my sister, and we share all household costs.

In terms of healthcare, I’m covered by my mother’s medical insurance company. But now that I’ll be turning 25 later this year, I’ve began worrying about how I’m going to take care of my own medical bills in future.

It’s natural for parents to expect you to support them once you are through with your studies. Often, the assumption is that you’ll get a well-paying job.

I don’t have a job yet, but I run a business so I can take care of myself, and also assist others where possible.

As a young woman who had lofty dreams of conquering the world, I sometimes feel like I’ve failed in life, but I know that I can’t afford all my heart’s desires.

For now, though, I count myself lucky to have a roof over my head, to be able to afford three meals a day and access to utilities such as Wi-Fi at home.

Other than travelling the world, I harbour big dreams, all which are tied to my financial well-being.

Because these goals sometimes scare me, I’ve broken them down into smaller, achievable bits so that I can monitor my progress every day.

Set priorities And there’s always a price to pay, so I’ve had to make many sacrifices to get here. While in university, I could afford to go on drinking sprees because I didn’t have to work for my money.

But now, going to parties is among the luxuries I’ve struck off my list of priorities.

I’ve learnt that to live a decent life; one has to have multiple sources of income. Money isn’t everything, but it ranks high up in the list of basic needs.

In my search for financial independence, I started selling nutritional supplements online, and even tried online writing. I also have a small food kiosk in my neighbourhood.

I am open to all authentic, affordable and legal means of survival, and it has been an exciting journey so far.

Some of my friends and former classmates have made such huge strides. Many of them are financially stable and some have even started families.

Sometimes I find myself comparing my life to theirs and this leaves me quite frustrated. However, I’ve come to appreciate that everyone’s journey is unique.

For now, my priorities are to stay in good health, to achieve my career goals and to continue supporting my parents.