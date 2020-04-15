If Nairobi County electorate ever needed proof that they elected a legit clown to govern the capital city, then this is definitely it.

With more time in his hands since President Uhuru created the office of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and effectively made Sonko a defunct governor, the controversial lawmaker has come up with the “brilliant” idea to combat COVID-19 using alcohol, minus the sanitizer.

Sonko, who has been running a food distribution program for Nairobians living in slums and informal settlements, has now added several small bottles of Hennessy to the food donation package.

The governor reckons that since sanitisers with at least 60 percent alcohol content are effective in fighting coronavirus, then drinking alcohol should have the same effect.

“We have been giving some small bottles of Hennessy in the food pack that we have been distributing. I think research from the World Health Organization (WHO) has shown that alcohol plays a strong part in killing the coronavirus,” Sonko said.

However, WHO categorically warned the public that drinking alcohol does not in any way protect against Covid19.

In fact, the international health agency cautioned against excessive drinking of alcohol as it exposes one to other health challenges that would complicate in the event one contracted Coronavirus.

Sonko’s announcement sparked mixed reactions from the Kenyan online community; some were excited by the gesture and wanted to know where to get one of the Hennessy food packs while a majority criticised the Nairobi governor for spreading false information.

See a video of Sonko’s address below and some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

Sonko ni kama mlevi wa mtaa, bibi ni wake lakini watoto ni wa chief. Sonko ni gavana wa Nairobi lakini Uhunye ndio kusema. — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) April 14, 2020

Sonko is a 🤡 his corona care package contained those tusmall botis of Henny 😂😂 This man was voted in by 800k plus Nairobians!! — timothymathai (@timothymathai) April 14, 2020

Sonko anapeana hizo pombe mtaa gani niendee? — Honeypot (@Miss_Patriciah) April 14, 2020

That message by Sonko, a person who is popular in most parts of the country, that alcohol can cure COVID-19, is reckless, at best. — Japheth Ngonde 🇰🇪 (@j_ngonde) April 14, 2020

Tunacheka Sonko alafu akuwe designated survivor — The Water Sommelier (@olenyo_mkare) April 14, 2020

Ok. Wait. There’s actually a Hennessy in this gift pack by Sonko? I kif up 😂 pic.twitter.com/YSLFgFORnR — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) #StayHomeSaveLives (@Asmali77) April 14, 2020

Sonko is a joke. Anyway where do I pick my Hennessy though? https://t.co/uABcMDb2ep — Mutinda🌕 (@brianmutinda_) April 14, 2020

In #Kenya Governor Sonko never disappoints.He is Currently working to make sure the spread of Covid~19 is cottrolled and eventually stopped.

Kenyans under Lockdown in Nairobi receive150ml bottles of Hennessy, masks and hand sanitizers to keep themselves safe during this period. pic.twitter.com/n3vSSTmkZA — Otachi Otachi (@otachi_otachi) April 14, 2020

When Mike Sonko decides to help, Mike Sonko helps. pic.twitter.com/WER2uhifqs — Locust Ya Kwale (@KwaleGunner) April 14, 2020

I don’t care what Mike Sonko stands for . I just wanna taste the Hennessy pic.twitter.com/tWuwC8UyNT — Starving Graduate (@RAYTHEBOAT1) April 14, 2020

Sonko’s Hennessy care package would slap right about now — mwanaume.com (@MarigaThoithi) April 14, 2020

I don’t know how Sonko manages to say some very dumb shit with a straight face honestly… — Ohta Ryota (@Ohta_Ryota) April 14, 2020

Nairobi residents diligently fighting Corona courtesy of former Governor, Bwana Mike sonko…Back to you Vicky in studio#Hennessy pic.twitter.com/i59LsUmPrl — Musyoka David (@Ichape_ilale) April 14, 2020