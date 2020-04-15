If Nairobi County electorate ever needed proof that they elected a legit clown to govern the capital city, then this is definitely it.

With more time in his hands since President Uhuru created the office of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and effectively made Sonko a defunct governor, the controversial lawmaker has come up with the “brilliant” idea to combat COVID-19 using alcohol, minus the sanitizer.

Sonko, who has been running a food distribution program for Nairobians living in slums and informal settlements, has now added several small bottles of Hennessy to the food donation package.

The governor reckons that since sanitisers with at least 60 percent alcohol content are effective in fighting coronavirus, then drinking alcohol should have the same effect.

“We have been giving some small bottles of Hennessy in the food pack that we have been distributing. I think research from the World Health Organization (WHO) has shown that alcohol plays a strong part in killing the coronavirus,” Sonko said.

However, WHO categorically warned the public that drinking alcohol does not in any way protect against Covid19.

In fact, the international health agency cautioned against excessive drinking of alcohol as it exposes one to other health challenges that would complicate in the event one contracted Coronavirus.

Sonko’s announcement sparked mixed reactions from the Kenyan online community; some were excited by the gesture and wanted to know where to get one of the Hennessy food packs while a majority criticised the Nairobi governor for spreading false information.

See a video of Sonko’s address below and some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

 