Officers at Ukwala police station in Ugenya are holding a primary school teacher and her daughters over the death of their caretaker.

37-year-old Vivian Rebecca and her two daughters were arrested on Tuesday evening following allegations that they beat up the deceased, 27-year-old Davine Otieno.

Witnesses who spoke to Radio Ramogi said Otieno prohibited Rebecca’s children from hanging clothes on the fence, sparking a heated altercation.

Ms Rebecca then ganged up with her children against the caretaker and reportedly beat him to death.

Confirming the incident, Ugenya sub-county Police Commander Willy Simba told Radio Ramogi that they had been tipped off by a witness who reported that a man had been beaten to death by three women.

Officers who went to the scene of crime found Otieno’s body, which apparently did not have any visible injuries.

Police moved the body to Ukwala Sub-county Hospital and are awaiting post mortem. The suspects are in custody awaiting their arraignment in court.