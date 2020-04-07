Police have cautioned members of the public to be wary of criminals posing as officials coordinating activities of the coronavirus pandemic fight in the country.

This follows reports that thugs masquerading as staff from the multi-agency team invaded some home across the country. In Nairobi, there were reported home invasions in Runda, Lavington, and Ruaka.

Authorities are asking people who have been contacted or visited by people claiming to be the multi-agency team to be careful and to scrutinise their identities.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino urged those called or visited by people purporting to evacuate contacts of Covid19 patients to call police hotlines 999, 112 and 911 for verification.

The public can also call the operations centre on 0110939676, 0110939684, 011093981, 011939688 or use Facebook page kingaKorona and twitter @kingaKorona.

“We understand there are those incidents where some people are taking advantage of the situation to harass innocent Kenyans. We urge for cooperation,” said Owino.

The national multi-agency command centre on operation Kinga Corona is based in Embakasi, Nairobi, and is headed by Maj Gen Ayub Matiiri of Kenya Defence Forces.