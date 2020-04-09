A number of Kenyan lawmakers on Wednesday disclosed results of their coronavirus tests after it was widely reported that up to 17 lawmakers had tested positive.

Siaya Senator James Orengo and Kibra MP Imran Okoth, two of the MPs who were said to have tested positive, published copies of their results from Lancet Kenya on Twitter as they called on Kenyans to desist from spreading false information. They both tested negative.

“I took a voluntary Covid-19 test on Friday last week. The result was directly conveyed to me in person by a doctor. Tested Negative. It is my civic duty to continue complying with guidelines. It’s not a matter of choice. At the same time parliament cannot abdicate. Chew gum & walk,” posted Orengo.

“As a nation and a people we are in this together and must confront COVID-19 as an army. Fear of the virus should not be turned into stigma but into a resolve to fight the pandemic. Count me in the army,” he added.

On his part, Imran Okoth wrote: “ Please ignore any list doing rounds out there. May the Almighty God continue guiding us in the right path.”

Pathologists Lancet Kenya also issued a statement Wednesday dismissing the early morning reports. The lab said any information indicating that there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Parliament is “incorrect, misleading and should be disregarded”.

“Any person who turns positive for COVID-19 is informed individually by the doctors. In addition, the Ministry of Health is the only authority mandated to release COVID-19 positive results to the public,” Lancet said.

Other lawmakers who disclosed they tested negative include Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Narok Senator Ledama Olekina.