RnB musician Otile Brown is back with a new love song dubbed ‘Vibaya’.

After dropping the club banger -Wine – about a month ago, Otile has reverted to his default settings in ‘Vibaya’ where he sings about his feelings for a woman he is infatuated with.

Produced by Vickypondis, the track features some elements of Taarab and Bongo. The visuals, directed by Deska Torres, were probably the most anticipated after Otile Brown teased some pictures and clips with Caucasian model, Maddi Jewitt, who is rumored to be the singer’s new catch.

The video was shot in exquisite locations, one of which is the spectacular Ngong Hills.

Watch ‘Vibaya’ below. Rating 7/10.