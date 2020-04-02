Amid all the gloom and doom of the coronavirus pandemic, hitmakers Mejja and Femi One have come through with a lighthearted collab that is guaranteed to put smiles on the faces of music lovers.

Having been in the game for a while, the two popular music acts were always bound to cross paths. And as it turns out, this is the partnership we didn’t know we needed.

Dubbed ‘Utawezana’, the project employs a creative concept that sees Mejja try his luck with the Kaka Empire-signed femcee. Tapping into his humorous and streetwise story-telling, Mejja tries to smooth-talk Femi One into submission.

On her part, Femi One plays hard to get, challenging Mejja to prove that he can handle her. This sets up a fun and flirty concept that is rarely seen in the local scene.

The pair’s lyrical exchange aside, the beat produced by Ricco Beatz and mastered by ABH is a major selling point and equally infectious.

The song’s visuals are directed by Trey Juelz; they premiered on YouTube Wednesday night, getting rave views and garnering about 15k views in just 3 hours.

Watch ‘Utawezana’ below and see if you can resist moving a part of your body. I couldn’t and therefore, Rating 8.5/10.