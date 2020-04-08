Nairobi-based rapper Khaligraph Jones is back with a new track dubbed ‘Roll With You’.

Dropped on Tuesday, ‘Roll With You’ is a love song that sees Khaligraph Jones promise to stick with his ride or die. Unlike most of his tracks where he goes hard, in ‘Roll With You’ Khaligraph goes soft in keeping up with the song’s theme.

The track’s audio was produced at Blu Ink studio, instrumental created by KdaGreat, and song engineered by Aress66.

The video was shot in the U.S and directed by award-winning Dallas-based producer Jeff Adair.

In a post on Instagram, Khaligraph touted the new release: “Exclusive New Heat Alert as promised, Roll with You Is out Now. Had to slow it down for the ladies, si wimbo za fujo kila saa.”

Check it out below. Rating 6/10. The video is kinda nice.