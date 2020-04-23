Khaligraph Jones continues to prove why he is an industry shaker after releasing a timely project dubbed, ‘Hao’.

While Gengetone stars like Ethic are struggling with content, the Nairobi-based rapper has seen it fit to tackle the issue of celebrity cyberbullying head-on at a time when multiple public figures are being dragged through the mud.

Supported by the talented and mellow-voiced Masauti, Khaligraph dishes out some real talk on the trolling culture in the Kenyan online community. The duo reminds us that being a public figure in Kenya is a liability wherein fans can make you and then break you.

According to the hitmakers, ‘HAO’ is an acronym for ‘Humans Are Obnoxious’.

In his well-crafted lyrics, Khali references some of the popular public figures who have been subjected to cyberbullying in the past, such as Bahati, Stivo Simple Boy, Willy Paul, Esther Arunga and Hellon, Jimmy Gait, Mulamwah and Willis Raburu.

Check out ‘Hao’ below. Rating 10/10.