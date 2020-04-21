Kenya’s premiere reality television show ‘Nairobi Diaries’ is all set for its highly anticipated comeback.

There was speculation that the show would go under after an underwhelming ninth season but it is returning for the tenth season in about one week’s time.

Taking to its official social media pages, ‘Nairobi Diaries’ on Monday, April 20 announced its return while unveiling the new cast.

“SEASON 10 IS FIRE🔥🔥🔥🔥 Some faces you may know, THIS IS TOO MUCH !!!!in 7 days we roll out on YouTube,” posted ND.

The cast includes the usual suspect, rapper Colonel Mustafa, and others such as singer Sunny Rwanda, Chacha, Willy Collins Mbogo, King Pablo, Wayinke, Black Cinderella, and Susan Mwaniki.

Fans of the show reacted with both excitement and contempt over the new faces of the show.

“🔥🔥😂kumewakaaaa,” one fan exclaimed.

Another quipped: “Nairobi diaries without akina mishy..pendo..brijo will go nowhere😂😂😂😂”

“Season 9 was a waste maze……!!!!” commented another fan.

A fourth commenter observed: “😂😂😂😂 can they atleast get proper shoe sizes 🤦🏽‍♀️ na wapake mafuta uko kwa miguu.”

“Mishi na pendo?” one posed, as another added: “Nimeona santanizer hapo 🤣🤣🤣🤣 will she keep up with Kenyan mouth bambi 🤣”

Another viewer wondered: “Where is pendo and my village champion😱”

“Finally!!!…please give us quality this time round…hatutaki kustrain kuskiza kenye wanasema…” another complained.