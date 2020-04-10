Following the unprecedented racist move by Chinese nationals in their motherland to blame black Africans in their country for the spread of the Wuhan virus, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has joined Kenyans demanding action.

This week, it was revealed that Kenyans and other Africans in several cities of China have faced high levels of discrimination, with accusations that they are responsible for the continued spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

Many have been evicted from their houses, hotels and are been denied basic services such as using the subway and other public transport. Grocery stores have refused to sell them food, leaving many to go hungry on top of sleeping in the streets.

The state has backed this racism by deploying its police to escort Africans out of houses, once they are reported.

Moses Kuria thinks we should reiterate.

“It is only fair that all Chinese nationals leave the country with immediate effect. How do you blame Africans for a virus you manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory? Go back home. Hata madeni hatutalipa,” he wrote on Facebook.

His words were echoed by his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua, who wrote, “What is happening to Kenyans in China is unacceptable.I’ll not hesitate to ask Kenyans to follow the Bible, it says an eye for an eye.”

As of this writing, there is no word yet from the government.