Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has five days to amend the list of essential services and personnel exempted from the 7 pm to 5 am coronavirus curfew.

The High Court, while ruling on the alleged unconstitutionality of the curfew on Thursday, directed the Interior Ministry to include lawyers and IPOA officers on the list.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had asked the court to suspend the curfew or extend it to start at 10 pm. The lawyers also sought orders compelling the government to come up with proper guidelines for the curfew, quarantine and containment of the virus.

In his judgement, Justice Weldon Korir declined to declare the curfew illegal. He also said he was not convinced that there was a need to issue special guidelines for the curfew order.