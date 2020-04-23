A man from Makueni county died while attempting to evade arrest for not wearing a face mask.

The middle-aged man from Kibwezi was being chased by police officers at Kambu Market on Tuesday, April 21 when he died. Witnesses said he jumped into a fish pond and drowned.

“The police officers who were chasing him did not bother to rescue him. When they saw he had jumped into the pond, they walked away,” one of the eyewitnesses told K24 Digital.

The man’s body was later removed from the pond and taken to a Kibwezi hospital morgue.

The incident came hours after Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim directed all law enforcement agents, including chiefs, their assistants and police, to ensure that anyone walking in public has a face mask on.

The commissioner said anyone found without a mask in public would be arrested and prosecuted.