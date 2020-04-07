Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major General Mohamed Badi has rubbished claims by Governor Mike Sonko that he is overstepping on his mandate.

Sonko issued a statement on Saturday canceling the planned deployment of all county workers. He claimed the NMS and the Public Service Commission have no jurisdiction over Nairobi county employees, adding that the responsibility remains with the Nairobi County Public Service Board.

“There is a Presidential Directive expressly prohibiting all public gatherings. It is therefore the height of impunity for the newly created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), through the Public Service Commission (PSC), to purport to summon 6,052 employees of the Nairobi City County Government to KICC on Monday and Tuesday next week to collect the alleged letters of redeployment, with total disregard to the great risk they shall be exposing to these employees as the country battles with the COVID-19 pandemic…

“The public gathering called by the NMS, through the PSC, scheduled for Monday, April 6th and Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 is hereby CANCELLED until further notice. This is in line with the Presidential Directives issued to combat the spread of the Corona Virus,” said Sonko.

During the issuance of letters at Uhuru Park on Monday, Maj-General Badi stated categorically that he is in charge of all the human resource and assets, including vehicles in the Health, Transport, Public Works and Urban Planning dockets.

“Governor Mike Sonko personally signed the Deed of Transfer and handed over the four key functions to the National Government and I’m the one in charge of those functions now. I officially took them over on March 18, 2020, and on top of that, the Nairobi County Assembly had a Special Sitting where they approved the handover of those functions to me,” said Maj.Gen Badi.

Adding: “I have control over the personnel and even the assets including vehicles as well as the offices that had been assigned to these four departments which are now under my control.”