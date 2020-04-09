Nairobi city dwellers who lose loved ones and have to travel out of the Metropolitan Area will be allowed to leave provided they have the relevant documents.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a partial lockdown of Nairobi and Coastal counties – Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa for 21 days.

During the daily briefing on Covid-19 Wednesday, Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said in the eventuality that Kenyans living in Nairobi lose a loved one and the need to travel arises, they should get relevant documents through the Ministry of Interior.

These documents include a death certificate and a pass that shall be presented at police checkpoints.

“Through the Ministry of Interior, get your documents which include a death certificate and you will get a pass to enable you to travel and perform last rights,” said Ms Mwangangi.

On Tuesday, President Kenyatta said Kenyans with valid reasons such as doctor’s appointments in Nairobi will be allowed to travel into the capital city.

He noted that the measures taken by the government are not intended to oppress Kenyans but rather protect them from the coronavirus.

The president said he had instructed relevant authorities to ensure no one is oppressed during the 21-day period of cessation of movement.

“Anyone with a very valid reason I have told government officers including the police not to oppress anyone. If for example it’s someone from Nyeri who has been coming to the Kenyatta National Hospital or anywhere else in Nairobi, don’t stop them from proceeding with the journey,” said Uhuru.

He added: “Actually such a person should be helped to come to Nairobi, see the doctor, and then they be facilitated to return back home.”