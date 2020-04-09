In a bid to appreciate and motivate health workers in Machakos County, Governor Alfred Mutua on Wednesday announced a special allowance for all the medics and medical staff.

The allowance ranging from Ksh.5,000 to Ksh.20,000 takes effect from April 1, 2020, for an initial period of three months.

“In recognition of the sacrifice our Machakos County health workers are making at this time of great stress and extra duties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Machakos Government has decided to pay them an extra allowance of Sh20,000, 10,000 and 5,000 per month based on their duties,” the governor said in a statement.

Dr Mutua said health professionals in the Machakos Covid-19 Surveillance team doing door-to-door monitoring of quarantined patients will receive an allowance of Ksh.20,000.

Non-professional surveillance team members will get Ksh 10,000, same as oother professional health workers.

“Other professional health workers — doctors, nurses, clinical officers etc — will receive Ksh.10,000 because they are the ones examining patients some of whom might be Covid-19 positive,” said Mutua

The supportive health worker cadres will receive 5,000 shillings.

“The allowances we are giving our health workers are just a token of appreciation based on what we can afford so as to show them that we care and we will continue supporting them and ensuring we have the right equipment, commodities and environment to keep them safe.

“We have made this decision based on the doctrine of necessity, public interest and the fact that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” the governor stated.