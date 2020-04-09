It appears that it will be a wet and dull Easter holiday in most parts of the country, with the weatherman forecasting heavy rainfall in the next seven days.

The Kenya Meteorological Department said that while heavy rains will pound some parts of the country this month, it does not necessarily mean low temperatures.

The temperatures are not that low but will be lower compared to March and February, said the Deputy Director in charge of Climate Services, Dr David Gikungu.

Heavy rains are expected in Kitui, Tharaka, Narok, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Tana River, Garissa, Lamu, Mombasa, Taita Taveta and Kwale counties.

Moderate rains will be experienced in Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Meru, Kiambu, Embu, Kilifi Nyamira, Bomet, Kisii and Kajiado counties.

Central Kenya, central Rift Valley and some parts of Western counties will experience low daily-mean temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman noted heavy rains will not necessarily mean low temperatures that can contribute to the spread of coronavirus. According to research, most coronavirus transmissions across the globe have occurred in regions with low temperatures of between 3 and 17 degrees Celsius.