Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz has extended a philanthropic hand to the less fortunate in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tanzanian musician has pledged to pay rent for 500 households in his country.

The three months’ worth of rent will go to vulnerable families that have been affected by the stringent measures put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in the East African nation.

Diamond made the announcement on social media, noting that he has also been affected by the pandemic.

“I pretty much know that at these terrible times where we are all fighting global pandemic COVID-19, countless life circumstances have changed especially in businesses, many businesses are drowning hence rendering to financial difficulties and life becoming a little bit tough to many of us,” Diamond said.

“Although I am amongst those affected by this pandemic, with the little that God has blessed me with, I have decided to at least offer a helping hand by paying 3 months house rent to 500 families as my kind gesture of helping one another during these terrible times of fighting COVID-19 for I believe I should share your troubles and your happiness too,” he added.

Diamond did not reveal how much he was willing to pay for each family but promised another announcement on how the beneficiaries will be selected.

While a noble initiative to many, Diamond’s gesture seemingly didn’t sit well with his baby mama, Zari Hassan.

Without mentioning names, the mother of five claimed Diamond was only putting up a pretentious show.

“… but you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep, if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You’re selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us,” she wrote on Instastories.