Award-winning gospel hitmaker Daddy Owen and his lovely wife Farida have clocked another milestone in their marriage.

Thursday, April 2 marked exactly four years since they became man and wife at the Kenya Assemblies of God in Buru Buru, Nairobi- the same church where Daddy Owen’s elder brother Rufftone got married to his wife Sylvia in 2014.

Never one to shy away from public displays of affection, the ‘Vanity’ singer took to social media to pen a sweet message praising Farida.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for the gift and favor in my life. The Bible says “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the LORD.” To my wife Farida I just say thank you for understanding me and being there for me even when am stubborn or when things don’t go our way, I love how we try the “let’s sit and talk” and make it work though sometimes is really hard but we all know the answer is within us,” Owen’s post reads in part.

He further thanked God for his family and acknowledged both the tough and happy moments of their union.

“I bless the LORD for our sons and the beautiful family we have, all this is the LORD’S doing!! Happy 4Th Anniversary my dear wife, we have been through happy and tough times together, though many will never see or understand but is only the 2 of us who know the truth but in all things we give thanks to God.

He added that: “4 years of happiness together is not a joke! (Is not like we don’t fight.. ) but the most important thing is we know how to reconcile after such moments. I love you ❤️❤️❤️ U make this Luhya man so happy when I come home and I find amasebhebhe.. lhisutsa.. omurere.. emiroo.. 😂😂😂

May the LORD bless us with more and lots of wisdom.🙏🙏🙏”