The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Board has assured of utmost transparency as it commences its mandate towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to mobilising resources, the Board is expected to support the government’s efforts in the supply of medical facilities and equipment, and further support vulnerable communities with their immediate needs, including food.

“The Board will fulfill its mandate with the utmost transparency and good corporate governance. The Board will make public all contributions and expenditure regularly,” said Board Chair, Jane Karuku.

“For accountability, the Board is working with professional services firms PwC Kenya, Deloitte Kenya and EY Kenya who are providing pro-bono assurance services,” she added.

The board chair noted that the board was fully aware of the challenging economic times that Kenyans are facing arising from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, “…for this reason, the Board will reach out primarily to corporate entities, development partners and multinational institutions for their contributions to the Fund,” Ms Karuku said.

The Board has since received Ksh 100 million from Co-op Bank, Ksh 100 million worth of oxygen by Devki Group Chairman Narendra Raval, with UAP Group Old Mutual Faulu Foundation committing Ksh6 million for humanitarian initiatives in response to the pandemic.

Any person who may wish to donate to the Fund can send their contributions to:

Account name: Kenya COVID-19 Fund

Account number: 2042554653

Bank Name: Absa Bank Kenya PLC

Branch: Absa Towers

Branch Code: 077

Swift Code: BARCKENX

Or

MPESA Paybill: 999000

Account number: Name of organisation or individual