The famed Instagram personality Corazon Kwamboka recently set tongues wagging after posting a telling photo with fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit.

This sparked reports and speculation that the celebrity fitness trainer had moved on with the bootylicious socialite after his break up with TV presenter and vlogger Maureen Waititu.

The rumors started swirling around even before Corazon’s post, with the pair being spotted together on several occasions. In fact, our reliable InstagramDCI operatives are informing us that Frankie is always the one driving Kwamboka’s car whenever they are together.

And after teasing her followers that she was under quarantine with Frankie, Corazon started a Q&A session in which fans, as you would expect, asked if they were a couple.

The socialite was, however, coy with her replies as she continues to leave fans in limbo. In one response, Corazon said they were just chilling.

Asked if she was in a relationship, the booty-famous advocate who gave up on law said: “I’m living”.

Here are some of the receipts.