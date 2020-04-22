A tired joke on Twitter states that African nations have the longest anthems because they explain all their problems in it. If my memory serves me right, the joke originated from the Kenyan online community, but as always, I stand to be corrected.

Months later, the joke has been used against Kenya, sparking an all-out war, or rather, one-sided war, between Kenyans and a few Ugandans who are privileged to have access to the internet and Twitter.

A popular Ugandan tweep this week tweeted: “Poor Countries like Kenya have the longest anthems….” and even went ahead to attach an image of the Kenyan flag.

The audacity! Especially coming from a landlocked country.

Never ones to let an opportunity to assert their renowned supremacy go to waste, Kenyans on Twitter(KOT) put their best foot forward to ensure Uganda lives to regret ever picking up a fight with us.

Check out some of the funniest memes and tweets from the hashtag, #KenyavsUganda.