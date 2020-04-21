With Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho earning all the plaudits for his surprisingly ambitious efforts in combating Coronavirus, another Coast-based lawmaker has made his move.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir has pledged his full salary of about Ksh532, 500 to the Covid-19 war in Mombasa County, making him the second legislator to donate his entire salary after Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Mr Nassir further told reporters that his constituency has set aside Sh12 million to be used for NHIF to cater for about 2,000 families in Mvita.

The lawmaker also urged people to stop stigmatizing those infected by coronavirus, saying the disease does not discriminate based on tribe, race or societal status.

At the same time, Abdulswamad said he has proposed a bill to have electricity bills waived for all Kenyans during Covid-19 pandemic.

The bill is set for debate on Wednesday, April 22.