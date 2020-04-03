The government has said the remains of coronavirus victims in Kenya will be disinfected before being handed over to families for burial.

Acting Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth on Thursday, April 2 said the body of the first Kenyan to succumb to COVID-19, Engineer Maurice Barasa Namiinda, 64, has already been disinfected.

Dr Amoth said his family members have been asked to clear pending medical bills at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi before they are allowed to collect his remains. Namiinda passed on March 26.

The official added that health officers will evaluate the deceased’s chosen burial place in Naisambu Village in Cherangany Constituency in Trans-Nzoia County before the State gives Namiinda’s family the green light to bury their kin.

Dr Patrick Amoth said funerals are limited to a maximum of 15 family members, and that the interment should be done as quickly as possible.

During the press conference Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed two more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the total to three.

Dr Patrick Amoth said one of the victims, who died in the wee hours of Thursday in Mombasa, was buried later that day.

While Kenya allows families to bury COVID-19 victims, foreign countries such as Italy, Spain, China, and the US cremate victims.