Kenyan singer and actress Avril Nyambura has opened up about how her father’s passing changed her perspective on life, making her nearly quit music.

During an interview with Adelle Onyango on her podcast ‘Legally Clueless’, Avril said after the death of her dad, she realised the only sure thing about life is death, and thus she started to question everything about life.

“Music is a jealous lover, or the entertainment industry is jealous. I have wanted so many times to say you know what, I am ending this, and in so many ways, I feel I am in that space,” she said.

Adding: “My dad questioned a lot while he was sick and it made us question a lot.”

“I got into that zombie state of questioning so much. You never know what life is going to be but you know there is an end to it. My life started becoming a bit more conscious and awakened from the time my dad passed on,” said Avril.

The ‘Nikimuona’ singer disclosed that her father died after suffering two heart attacks.

“He just had a heart attack and we thought he was going to be okay, then all of a sudden he was not okay and he had a second heart attack, which was a bit more severe,” she said.

Avril said her dad’s heart was already too weak to survive another heart attack

“He wasn’t old as he had just clocked 50 years and he had a full life ahead of him,” she said.